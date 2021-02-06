Not only Punjab, entire country is protesting: Harsimrat Badal on farmers’ protest

New Dehlhi: As India gets ready to for the ‘Chakka Jam’ called by the farmers on Saturday (February 6), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal salmmed the Centre and said it is not only Punjab that is protesting against the farm laws but the entire country, she accused the central government of overlooking the other protests.

The former cabinet minister voiced her concern and stated that the central government has misunderstood that only Punjab’s farmers are protesting against the new laws and asserted that it is the entire country that stands with the farmers.

"The Government of India has a misunderstanding that only Punjab is agitating. The entire country is protesting, farmers from all states are sitting at protest sites. If they still want to turn a blind eye claiming only Punjab is protesting, then one can't do anything," Badal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in September 2020, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from her post as the Union minister as a sign of protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The SAD leader also attacked Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh over his silence against the cases registered against the people in connection with the January 26 (Republic Day) violence in the capital.

"It's CM Amarinder Singh's responsibility to go to Delhi and ensure that cases registered against innocent youths of Punjab are withdrawn. They've been imprisoned without any FIR. It's the Punjab government's responsibility to help them, what're they doing?" Harsimrat Kaur Badal questioned.

Meanwhile, the Farmers' unions had on Monday (February 1) announced a countrywide three-hour-long ‘chakka jam' today (February 6) against the ban of internet services in the areas near the protest sites and alleged harassment by the authorities. The union had stated that they would block national and state highways but will provide food and water to the people who are stuck.

Live TV