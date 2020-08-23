Notorious naxal Musafir Sahni dies during treatment at a hospital in Bihar's Patna

Notorious naxalite Musafir Sahni died during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar on Saturday (August 22). Sahni was brought to PMCH from Patna's Beur prison after he complained of chest pain.

Sahni was arrested in 2015 in joint operation of SSB. Dozens of cases are registered in many police stations of North Bihar in Sahni's name. Cases against Sahni are registered at several police stations in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur districts of Bihar.

Notably, Sahni was arrested by National Investigation Agency in October 2018 and he was languising at Beur's jail for the last 18 months.

Sahni's son Rohit Sahni is also a history-sheeter and he is currently lodged at Hajipur jail.

Musafir Sahni's family was informed about his death by the jail management and his body was handed over to them after post-mortem.