Now, BEd not must for recruitment of teachers in these subjects, check details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has made a major announcement for the candidates who are looking to become a teacher in the state. Now, the requirement of BEd is not mandatory for the recruitment of contractual teachers of Grammar and Literature at the Uttar Madhyamik level in aided Sanskrit secondary schools.

This decision is going to help candidates without a BEd degree.

Additional Education Director, Secondary Education Department, Dr Mahendra Dev took the step after the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

This is worth noting that an order regarding the appointment of contractual teachers on over 1,110 vacant posts in 567 Sanskrit secondary schools of the state was issued by Additional Director Secondary Aaradhana Shukla on July 24. In this, a BEd degree was made mandatory for the appointment of Grammar and Literature teachers in secondary schools.

