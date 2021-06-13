Now Gujarat will change: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of visit to inaugurate AAP office

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 13) decided to confirm his visit to Gujarat with a statement on Twitter declaring that now Gujarat will change.

CM Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing to contest the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls, will be visiting the state on Monday, a spokesperson of the party had said.

"Now Gujarat will change. Tomorrow I am coming to Gujarat, and will meet all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a tweet posted in Gujarati.

During his visit, Kejriwal is scheduled to inaugurate the party's Gujarat state office in Ahmedabad.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat. He had last visited Surat in February after the party emerged as the main opposition after the civic body elections there in its maiden fight there.

His visit assumes significance as the AAP is eyeing to contest the December 2022 Gujarat Assembly election and is aggressively preparing for it.

In a release, the state unit of the AAP said, “As per Kejriwal's day-long itinerary of his Monday visit, he will arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 10.20 am, from where he will go to the circuit house. At 11.40 am, he will hold a press conference at the city's Vallabh Sadan after taking the blessings of Lord Krishna.”

He will then leave to inaugurate the party's new state office located on Ashram Road. Kejriwal will leave for Delhi on the same day, party's spokesperson Tuli Banerjee said.

