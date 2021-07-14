Now, Sultanpuri market closed in Delhi for violating COVID-19 norms

New Delhi: After Sarojini Nagar market was shut due to violation of COVID-19 rules recently, the Delhi government on Tuesday (July 13) closed the Sultanpuri vegetable market for flouting coronavirus guidelines.

As per Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, the Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block in Sultanpuri will remain closed till Friday (July 16). "In view of the above violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid norms and to prevent Sabzi Mandi located at P-2 block Sultanpuri from becoming a super spreader of Covid, the said Sabzi Mandi is ordered to be closed with immediate effect till July 16, 2021," the order as cited by PTI read.

Rohini Sub-Divisional Magistrate Meena Tyagi said "gross violation" of COVID-19 norms was found during a surprise inspection conducted at the market on Monday.

As per PTI report, on July 12, the New Delhi district administration had withdrawn its order directing closure of the popular Janpath market after meeting with the market associations where traders assured it of strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday, the DDMA had ordered the closure of Janpath market for non-adherence to coronavirus norms.

Earlier, several markets including, markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were closed due to violation of COVID-19 guidelines. After Delhi began phased unlock process from May 30, markets were allowed to reopen only from June 7 onwards.

Meanwhile, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Monday (July 12) said market associations could not be held responsible for maintaining law and order when they did not have any legal authority. The CTI raised objection to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on DDMA orders putting the onus for controlling crowds in markets on their respective associations.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV