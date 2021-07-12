Janpath Market in Delhi shut for flouting COVID-19 norms

New Delhi: The famous Janpath Market in Delhi has been shut till further orders for flouting COVID-19 norms.

"The Janpath market is, hereby, closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order and for not following COVID appropriate behaviour norms. The Director (Enforcement), NDMC and SHO, Connaught Place are hereby directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," the Delhi government said in an order on July 11.

Earlier, markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh were among those that were closed for violation of COVID-19 norms.

This is to be noted that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital in mid-April due to the raging second wave of coronavirus. However, in view of the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases, various relaxations including the opening of markets, malls and standalone shops were allowed from June 7.

The shops were initially allowed to function on an odd-even basis which was later lifted after a week.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had directed that all COVID-appropriate behaviour, including the use of face masks and social distancing, should be maintained at all the malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops, and neighbourhood shops. The DDMA had also said that if the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour are not maintained by any shop, then it will be liable to be closed and its owner may face prosecution under relevant laws.

