NPC Announces Best All In One Printers for Businesses in 2022

National Printing Centre (NPC) LLC announces the best All In One printer for scanning, copying and printing documents and photos in 2022. Being one of the leading office equipment companies in the Middle East, NPC understands that All In One printer come in various sizes, capabilities and price ranges. After thorough research of the best AIO Printers in the market, NPC has compiled a list of the top AIO printers that best fit the printing needs of businesses in 2022.

Mr. Aldo Abi Aad, General Manager at National Printing Centre LLC, said, “For the convenience of everyday users, we have simplified the challenge of selecting the right printer based on various functionalities like printing & copying speed, scanning resolution, wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi), Fax & Email capabilities, ink/toner replacement costs, automatic document feeder, etc. We have handily categorized our list so that you can zero in on the best All-In-One printer that meets your personal or office needs.”

Best InkJet AIO Printer: Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C579RDTWF

With a speed of 24 ppm, Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C579RDTWF can deliver roughly 3,000 pages per month and scan in sharp and vibrant 1,200 x 2,400 dpi resolution. Along with built-in security, it also offers connectivity and sharing functionality with the printer and scanner via a USB cable, wired Ethernet, or Wi-Fi networking.

Best Color Laser AIO Printer: HP LaserJet Pro M479fdw

Designed for higher capacity printing needs, the HP Color LaserJet M479fdw offers full-colour printing, a flatbed scanner, fax, and a photocopier with two-sided printing. This all-in-one printer has a built-in, 4.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless printing capabilities, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity as well as USB / Ethernet wired connectivity.

Best AIO Printer for Photos & Graphics: Canon Pixma TR8620

The Canon Pixma TR8620 is the best inkjet printer for printing excellent-quality photos with good detail and vibrant, decently accurate colours. It uses five ink cartridges, with two types of black: one for documents (pigment-based) and the other for glossy photo prints (dye-based). It has other multifunctional printing features as well like a duplexer for two-sided printing, a flatbed scanner with a good scan resolution, an ADF, built-in fax and the ability to print directly from SD cards.

Best AIO Printer for a Small Office: Epson ecoTank Pro L15180

Epson ecoTank Pro L15180 is a robust multifunction printer with a 25 ppm print speed, a 5,000-page monthly duty cycle, a higher-than-average scanning resolution (1,200 x 1,200 dpi), low-cost colour prints, high-capacity ADF, and full-duplex printing. It is the perfect combination of paper handling capabilities, high-grade features and affordability for small offices.

Best Overall: Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C878RDTWFC

For the best all-rounder machine, NPC recommends the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C878RDTWFC. It is an A3/A4 capable machine with a recommended monthly printing capacity of up to 10,000 pages per month, 25 ppm print speed in B&W and 24ppm in colour and it can churn out pages in super sharp 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution. It also has a built-in colour scanner with scan to email functionality, a built-in fax module, and a Wi-Fi card that would be a good fit in virtually any office environment.

Established in 1969 by the late Mr. Adel Abi Aad, NPC is one of the leading players in the Office Automation industry. With a combined staff of over 50 professionals and a client base of over 3,000 satisfied customers, NPC sells, services and supports Faxes, Photocopiers, Scanners, Printers, Multifunctional Printers, Wide Format Printers, Large Format Printers, Finishing Equipment and IT Solutions from world-renowned brands such as Epson, Rowe, Samsung, HP and Canon among others.

