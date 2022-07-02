NewsIndia
JEE MAINS 2022

NTA likely to release JEE Main 2022 Session-1 answer key TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check details

JEE Main 2022: NTA successfully completed the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 from June 23 to 29. Scroll down to check the expected JEE Main 2022 answer key release date and other details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 01:12 PM IST
  • The expected date for the release of the JEE Main 2022 answer key is July 2
  • The first session of the JEE Mains 2022 exam was held from June 23 to 29
  • To file an objection against the JEE Main answer key, candidates must pay Rs 200 per question

NTA likely to release JEE Main 2022 Session-1 answer key TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check details

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency concluded the JEE Main 2022 exam for session on June 29 and now aspirants are eagerly waiting for the answer key for the same to check their scores before the results. The JEE Main answer key is generally released by the authorities within 2-3 days of the last exam. Since the last exam for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 was conducted on June 29 the answer key is expected to be released today, July 2. The official answer key for JEE Main 2022 will be available soon on the NTA website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must notice that the date for the release of JEE Main 2022 answer key is given on the basis of past trends and a official notification is awaited.  

Here’s how to download JEE Main 2022 Session-1 Answer Key 

Once released, students can do JEE Main 2022 Session-1 Answer Key to calculate their scores before results following the steps given below

  • Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the JEE Main 2022 login.
  • Enter the login credentials in the required fields - application form and date of birth.
  • Click on the submit tab.
  • JEE Mains answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Download the answer key of JEE Main 2022 for future reference.

Applicants will have to pay the fee to raise objections for the JEE Main 2022 answer key. To file an objection against the JEE Main answer key, candidates must pay Rs 200 per question. NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 final answer key along with the result after reviewing all of the candidates' objections. ALSO READ: CBSE Board Results 2022: Official shares 10th, 12th result DATE- Check details

Applicants who took the exam will be able to view the JEE Main 2022 results on the official website soon. Application number and password are the login credentials required to view the JEE Main result. JEE Main 2022 results are expected in the second week of July.  ALSO READ: Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy Agniveer registration begins at joinindiannavy.gov.in, direct link to apply here

 

