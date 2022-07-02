JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency concluded the JEE Main 2022 exam for session on June 29 and now aspirants are eagerly waiting for the answer key for the same to check their scores before the results. The JEE Main answer key is generally released by the authorities within 2-3 days of the last exam. Since the last exam for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 was conducted on June 29 the answer key is expected to be released today, July 2. The official answer key for JEE Main 2022 will be available soon on the NTA website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must notice that the date for the release of JEE Main 2022 answer key is given on the basis of past trends and a official notification is awaited.

Here’s how to download JEE Main 2022 Session-1 Answer Key

Once released, students can do JEE Main 2022 Session-1 Answer Key to calculate their scores before results following the steps given below

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main 2022 login.

Enter the login credentials in the required fields - application form and date of birth.

Click on the submit tab.

JEE Mains answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key of JEE Main 2022 for future reference.

Applicants will have to pay the fee to raise objections for the JEE Main 2022 answer key. To file an objection against the JEE Main answer key, candidates must pay Rs 200 per question. NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 final answer key along with the result after reviewing all of the candidates' objections.

Applicants who took the exam will be able to view the JEE Main 2022 results on the official website soon. Application number and password are the login credentials required to view the JEE Main result. JEE Main 2022 results are expected in the second week of July.