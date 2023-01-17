NTA NEET UG 2023 registration to be announced SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check steps and list of documents required

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 Notification and registration process is expected to be announced by National Testing Agency, NTA soon. Interested students can apply on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once registration for the NEET Exam opens. According to the NTA's official exam timetable, the NEET 2023 Exam for undergraduate admissions will be held on May 7, 2023. The NEET UG 2023 Schedule is scheduled to be released soon by NTA. Candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in - once the registration process begins.

NEET UG 2023: List of documents required

Class 10th marksheet

Class 12th marksheet

Signature

Left-hand thumb impression

Passport and postcard-size photographs

Valid Photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID, etc.

Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants

Citizenship certificate

Category certificate

PwBD certificate

NEET UG 2023: Here's how to register

Visit the official website of NEET 2023.

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

The NEET UG 2023 Exam is expected to have a similar format to the NEET 2022 Exam administered by NTA. According to this, the NEET Exam will be worth 720 points. Students must score according to the eligibility criteria specified for their category.