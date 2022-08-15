NEET UG 2022: Over 18 lakh students are waiting for the NEET 2022 answer key eagerly as the country's single largest medical entrance exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. However, the latest media reports suggest that the decision to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 answer key will be taken in the middle of the coming week.

"No dates have been fixed yet to release the answer key. We are working on it, the result will be announced this month," a senior official from NTA told Careers360.

Candidates can check and download the NEET answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, once it is released. NTA will also open a window to let students raise objections against the released answer key. to challenge the answer key, candidates will be required to pay the applicable fee for each question.

After the review of the objections raised on the answer key, NTA will release the NEET 2022 final answer key along ith the NEET UG 2022 results.

NEET UG 2022 Cut-off

In 2021, NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

Meanwhile, students are preparing to launch a 'symobolic' protest at Janta Mantar in Delhi after August 15. Students and education activists are flooding the microblogging site Twitter with the call for protest for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET.