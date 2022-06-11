हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC Recruitment 2022

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Executive posts at ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in till June 17, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Executive posts at ntpc.co.in, check salary and other details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: NTPC Limited has released a notification for the applications for experienced professionals for various Executive posts on a fixed-term basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in. The last day to apply for NTPC vacancies is June 17, 2022. The NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4 vacancies.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive (Corporate Communication):  2 posts

Executive (Ash Management): 1 post

Executive (Operation & IT): 1 post

ALSO READ- AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, salary, age limit and more here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remuneration

Executive (Corporate Communication): Rs 1,50,000 per month

Executive (Ash Management): Rs 90,000 per month

Executive (Operation & IT): Rs 90,000 per month

Click here for detailed notification

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executive (Corporate Communication):  45 years (upper age limit)

Executive (Ash Management):  35 years (upper age limit)

Executive (Operation & IT): 35 years (upper age limit)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. 
SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the application fee. ALSO READ- UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst. Executive Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in- Check details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview. Selected candidates will have to undergo a Medical exam before joining. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPC Recruitment 2022NTPC recruitmentNTPC LimitedRecruitment 2022Government jobsjob alert
Next
Story

Southwest monsoon arrives in Mumbai, IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm today

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Survey of property of accused in Prayagraj violence case