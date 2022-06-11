NTPC Recruitment 2022: NTPC Limited has released a notification for the applications for experienced professionals for various Executive posts on a fixed-term basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in. The last day to apply for NTPC vacancies is June 17, 2022. The NTPC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4 vacancies.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive (Corporate Communication): 2 posts

Executive (Ash Management): 1 post

Executive (Operation & IT): 1 post

ALSO READ- AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, salary, age limit and more here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Remuneration

Executive (Corporate Communication): Rs 1,50,000 per month

Executive (Ash Management): Rs 90,000 per month

Executive (Operation & IT): Rs 90,000 per month

Click here for detailed notification

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Executive (Corporate Communication): 45 years (upper age limit)

Executive (Ash Management): 35 years (upper age limit)

Executive (Operation & IT): 35 years (upper age limit)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/ EWS/OBC categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300.

SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from the application fee. ALSO READ- UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Asst. Executive Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in- Check details here

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Exam/Interview. Selected candidates will have to undergo a Medical exam before joining.

Live TV