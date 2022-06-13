हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Know all about ex-BJP spokesperson’s journey from LSE to Prophet controversy

Nupur Sharma, who is a former spokesperson of the BJP, sparked a massive controversy with her contentious statement on Islamic God Prophet Mohammad during a TV news debate.

File photo

New Delhi: Nupur Sharma, suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a major row over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad, was catapulted to the centre stage in 2015 after she was chosen to take on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly polls. Sharma recently sparked a massive controversy with her contentious statement on Islamic God Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate. Her remarks led to communal violence in several parts of the country.

The BJP suspended her under rule 10 (a) of its constitution which states that the national president if he so desires, may suspend any member and then start disciplinary proceedings against him. Breach of discipline includes acting or carrying on propaganda against any programme or decision of the party. 

Sharma, 37,  first shot into the limelight as a student leader with RSS-affiliated ABVP when she was elected the president of the Delhi University Students Union in 2008.

ALSO READ | Nupur Sharma Comment Row: Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind says ex-BJP leader should be forgiven as per Islam

Nupur Sharma’s education

The ex-BJP leader is a resident of Delhi and did her graduation from Hindu College, and thereafter studied law at the Faculty of Law in Delhi University. For further studies, she went to the London School of Economics and pursued law.

Nupur Sharma’s political career

She joined the BJP's youth wing and after spending several years there, she was appointed as the spokesperson of the BJP's Delhi unit. Sharma became a familiar face in the BJP circle, in 2015 even though she lost the election against Kejriwal the same year. Lawyer by profession, Sharma, was made the party's national spokesperson in the team of BJP's national president JP Nadda.

ALSO READ | Nupur Sharma’s communal remark: From FIRs to ongoing protests, read A to Z about the controversy

She appeared as a firebrand spokesperson and a strong votary of Hindutva in debates on TV channels. The party had been giving her several assignments, including the coordination of media in the Uttarakhand assembly polls. Recently, she also addressed the training camp of BJP's women wing on media and communication.

(With agency inputs)

