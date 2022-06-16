Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed have created a stir not only within the country but in many other Muslim countries. Nupur Sharma has been at the centre of controversy since her remarks on the Prophet in a TV interview. The opposition has demanded her dismissal. Opposition parties are constantly attacking Nupur Sharma. Meanwhile, she had made this request.

Nupur Sharma Requests

After being suspended from the BJP, Nupur Sharma has requested media not to disclose the address of her house. She said in her request that the safety of his family was threatened. "I request all media organisations and all others not to make my address public. The safety of my family is at risk."

I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family. June 5, 2022

Rape and threats to cut off their head

It may be recalled that the Bhartiya Janata Party had suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party following the alleged inflammatory remarks. On May 27, she tweeted, "My sister, my mother and my father were all being threatened with murder, rape and beheading. I have also reported it to the Delhi Police."

Also Read: Prophet Comment Row: Where is Nupur Sharma now, Whose comment on Muhammad created a STIR?

Protests From Muslim countries

The Delhi Police had confirmed that Nupur Sharma has been provided security. The Delhi Police said an FIR has also been lodged on the complaint of Nupur Sharma that she has been receiving death threats following her controversial religious remarks. A letter from al-Qaeda had also gone viral after Nupur Sharma's comments. It warned of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to the Prophet. Several Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have condemned Nupur Sharma's controversial statement. Violent incidents have also been seen in many places in the country in the past few days regarding the statement.