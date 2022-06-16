Since Nupur Sharma's comments on The Prophet Mohammed, there has been discontentment not only among the People of Islam in India, but also in many Muslim-majority countries. So this Nupur Sharma has been in the headlines of the media for the last few days. The BJP had to endure constant attacks from the opposition on this issue. Under pressure, the BJP dismissed her from the party. But now the question is where is Nupur Sharma at this moment?

Where is Nupur Sharma?

After the controversial remark and being sacked from the BJP, Nupur Sharma is not sitting at home. She continues to meet many people. But she was kept under tight security. In the meantime, there have been threats to kill him from various Islamic countries of the world, including India. That's basically why she was kept under tight security.

She has requested the media not to disclose her address. This can disrupt the safety of her family. She tweeted this request on May 27, "My sister, my mother and my father were all being threatened with murder, rape and beheading."

Delhi Police said an FIR has been included based on Nupur's complaint. She is being provided the highest level of security by the police. The consequence of the incident went so far that after her remarks spread, a letter from the al-Qaeda militant group also went viral threatening to carry out terror activities in various important cities of India to avenge the insult to the Prophet.

The suspended BJP leader alleged that he has been receiving one threat call after another. She then appealed to the Delhi Police for security. She appealed to the media not to make his home address and phone number public. According to intelligence sources, a foolproof security cover has been erected around Nupur Sharma's house as her life is in doubt.

Who is Nupur Sharma?

A lawyer by profession, well-spoken Nupur Sharma is a law graduate from Delhi University. She completed her LLM from the London School of Economics in 2011. She was the president of the Delhi University Students' Union. Nupur later joined the BJP. She was accused of harassing SAR Geelani, an accused in the 2008 Parliament attack. Nupur was later acquitted. She contested against Arvind Kejriwal in the 2015 assembly polls. Despite losing, she reached the pinnacle of fame as a BJP spokesperson in a very short time due to his oratory qualities.