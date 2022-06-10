हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nupur Sharma controversy

Nupur Sharma controversy: Agitation turns violent in West Bengal’s Howrah, protestors torch vehicles, clash with police

Nupur Sharma remarks on Prophet: A skirmish broke out in West Bengal's Howrah between the protestors and the police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when the cops tried to remove the blockade on National Highway-6. 

New Delhi: Protests erupted in several parts of the country on Friday (June 10) against the objectionable remarks of now-former BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad. The protests in West Bengal’s Howrah turned violent after agitators allegedly torched police vehicles and booths, ANI reported. Hundreds of protestors blocked roads in different parts of the Howrah district and also clashed with the police, as per PTI. A skirmish broke out between the protestors and the police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when the cops tried to remove the blockade on National Highway-6. As per the West Bengal police, they resorted to baton-charge to disperse the crowd at Dhulagarh and Panchla, while the demonstrators allegedly pelted stones in response. 

Demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, one of the protestors said, “The two saffron party leaders should be immediately arrested for their remarks that have hurt religious sentiments.” 

A South Eastern Railway official said that protestors obstructed railway tracks between Fuleswar and Chengail stations in the Howrah-Kharagpur section from 1.22 pm. The protests come after Bengal Imams Association president Md Yahia had called for demonstrations inside mosques across the state, demanding the arrest of the two BJP leaders. However, he had said that the administration can take action against those blocking roads and inconveniencing the public. 

Protests against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal’s remarks across India

Delhi

Delhi’s Jama Masjid witnessed protests after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. However, distancing himself from the agitation, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said that "nobody knows who the protesters were" and demanded action against them. 

Several Jamia Millia Islamia students also staged a demonstration on the university campus against Sharma’s controversial remarks. 

Uttar Pradesh

Protests in several parts of Uttar Pradesh took a violent turn after people “pelted stones” at policemen in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set ablaze and police vehicles were also tried to be torched. The UP Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the crowd, while one policeman was hurt in Prayagraj, as per the officials. 

Meanwhile, in Saharanpur, protesters demanded death sentence for Nupur Sharma over her remarks on the Prophet in a TV debate, which also triggered condemnation from Islamic countries. 

Maharashtra

Several people from the Muslim community staged protests in various cities of Maharashtra demanding action against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. 

(With agency inputs)

