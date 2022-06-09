New Delhi: Hitting out at the Delhi Police for lodging an FIR against him for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday (June 9) said the police are suffering from ‘both sideism’ or ‘balance-waad’ syndrome. Owaisi’s remarks come in the wake of the Delhi police registering an FIR against 31 people, including him, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand and former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal. A separate case has been filed against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad led to a global outcry.

In a series of tweets, the AIMIM chief condemned the FIR against him and wrote, "I have received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I have seen that`s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don`t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don`t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR."

He further stated that the Delhi Police seems to “lack courage” to pursue cases against Yati Narsinghanand and ex-BJP leaders. "It appears that Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal etc. This is why the delayed and weak response," the AIMIM chief added.

Attacking the police, he said, "Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndrome. One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters and make it look like there was the hate speech on both sides."

He claimed that FIR against him fails to mention “WHAT was offensive.”

Taking a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said if the PM was “sincere” curbed hate speech “without indulging in fake balance-vaad.” “Let genocidal hate speakers be put in prison under non-bailable draconian laws rather than getting promotions,” the AIMIM chief said in his tweet.

The Hyderabad MP said he will not be “intimidated by these tactics” adding that “criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated”.

The Delhi police had earlier said today that the two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after an analysis of social media.

"The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquility and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," a senior police officer said.

(With agency inputs)

