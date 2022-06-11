New Delhi: After protests against former BJP leader Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad turned violent in West Bengal, BJP MP and West Bengal BJP vice president Saumitra Khan requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deploy central forces in the state. In a letter dated June 11, the BJP MP urged the Home Minister to send out central forces in light of suspension of internet services, curfew imposition in several areas of Howrah district.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country on Friday (June 10) against the objectionable remarks of now-former BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad.

The protests in West Bengal’s Howrah turned violent after agitators allegedly torched police vehicles and booths, ANI reported. Hundreds of protestors blocked roads in different parts of the Howrah district and also clashed with the police, as per PTI.

A skirmish broke out between the protestors and the police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when the cops tried to remove the blockade on National Highway-6. As per the West Bengal police, they resorted to baton-charge to disperse the crowd at Dhulagarh and Panchla, while the demonstrators allegedly pelted stones in response.

Demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, one of the protestors said, “The two saffron party leaders should be immediately arrested for their remarks that have hurt religious sentiments.”

According to reports, more than 70 persons have been arrested according to West Bengal Police. Raids to arrest more persons are still ongoing and will continue throughout the night. Section 144 CrPC imposed in parts of Howrah district till 7 am on Monday (June 13) and internet services have been suspended across the Howrah district till 6 am on Monday (June 13).

Protests had also broken out in other parts of the country such as Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

