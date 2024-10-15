October 2024 Supermoon: When And How To Watch The Hunter Moon, Significance And More

The full moon this week is going to be a supermoon - in fact, it will be the third of four consecutive supermoons, and even if by a tiny margin, it's going to be the brightest. This is going to be a treat for skygazers as this moon happens to be Hunter Moon - the largest supermoon, bigger and brighter.

October 2024 Supermoon: When To See The Full Moon And How

According to NASA, the full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024, at 7:26 am EDT, which means around 4.56 pm IST on the same date. The date and time will vary as per time zones and geographical location. As per NASA, the Moon will look full for approximately three days during this period, from Tuesday evening to Friday morning. You can watch the moon with the naked eye. To get the best view, a clear night sky with the least pollution will be the best.

Hunter Moon Significance: How And Why It Got Its Name

Following the Harvest Moon, which occurs around the autumn equinox, comes the Hunter Moon. As noted in the Farmer's Almanac, after the leaves have fallen from the branches and the deers have grown plump, comes the time for hunting. After the harvesters have cleared the fields, hunters can spot the animals that have come out seeking food and water. Now they, along with the foxes, can start hunting. This celestial event also signifies the shift in seasons. Traditionally, this time of year was when tribes prepared for winter by stocking up on meat. The name of the season captures the essence of hunting and gathering during this period.

Full Moon And Its Significance In Hindu Festivals

The full moon, or "Purnima," holds a major significance in Hindu culture and festivals. In fact, the moon's phases are deeply intertwined with various religious observances, rituals, and cultural practices. The October 2024 supermoon is the time for Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagari Purnima, Navanna Purnima Kojagrat Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima. This is a harvest festival celebrated in a variety of ways across India. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Krishna and the Moon God on this day. As per Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Period) starts on October 16, 2024, at 08:40 PM, while Purnima Tithi ends on October 17, 2024, at 4:55 PM.



