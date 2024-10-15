October 2024 Supermoon: When And How To Watch The Hunter Moon, Significance And More
The Hunter Moon is the largest supermoon, bigger and brighter. The full moon is also coinciding with several Hindu festivals in India, including Sharad Purnima.
- According to NASA, the full moon will reach peak illumination in the US on October 17, 2024, at 7:26 am EDT, which means around 4.56 pm IST on the same date
- The full moon, or "Purnima," holds a major significance in Hindu culture and festivals
- The October 2024 supermoon is the time for Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagari Purnima, Navanna Purnima Kojagrat Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima
Trending Photos
The full moon this week is going to be a supermoon - in fact, it will be the third of four consecutive supermoons, and even if by a tiny margin, it's going to be the brightest. This is going to be a treat for skygazers as this moon happens to be Hunter Moon - the largest supermoon, bigger and brighter.
October 2024 Supermoon: When To See The Full Moon And How
According to NASA, the full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024, at 7:26 am EDT, which means around 4.56 pm IST on the same date. The date and time will vary as per time zones and geographical location. As per NASA, the Moon will look full for approximately three days during this period, from Tuesday evening to Friday morning. You can watch the moon with the naked eye. To get the best view, a clear night sky with the least pollution will be the best.
Hunter Moon Significance: How And Why It Got Its Name
Following the Harvest Moon, which occurs around the autumn equinox, comes the Hunter Moon. As noted in the Farmer's Almanac, after the leaves have fallen from the branches and the deers have grown plump, comes the time for hunting. After the harvesters have cleared the fields, hunters can spot the animals that have come out seeking food and water. Now they, along with the foxes, can start hunting. This celestial event also signifies the shift in seasons. Traditionally, this time of year was when tribes prepared for winter by stocking up on meat. The name of the season captures the essence of hunting and gathering during this period.
Also Read: Sharad Purnima 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, And Significance Of Ashwina Purnima
Full Moon And Its Significance In Hindu Festivals
The full moon, or "Purnima," holds a major significance in Hindu culture and festivals. In fact, the moon's phases are deeply intertwined with various religious observances, rituals, and cultural practices. The October 2024 supermoon is the time for Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagari Purnima, Navanna Purnima Kojagrat Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima. This is a harvest festival celebrated in a variety of ways across India. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Krishna and the Moon God on this day. As per Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Period) starts on October 16, 2024, at 08:40 PM, while Purnima Tithi ends on October 17, 2024, at 4:55 PM.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv