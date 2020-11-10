Odisha bypoll results: Ruling BJD leading in both assembly seats

New Delhi: The vote count for Odisha bypoll election to two Odisha seats will be declared today.

The voting held on November 3 under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission amid the strict COVID-19 guidelines which restricted the number of people in counting halls, officials said. Voting for assembly by-elections was held in 59 constituencies across 11 states.

In Odisha, the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal was ahead in both the Balasore and Tirtol seats for which by-elections were held. While state BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan had claimed his party will win both as voters were "fed up with the ruling party", BJD leader DP Mishra said people voted as they are keen to see speedy development in their areas.

While it is advantage BJP with the party leading in more than 40 seats as votes were including Madhya Pradesh where it was ahead in 21 seats, according to the Election Commission website.

The polling took place for 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight seats in Gujarat, six seats in Uttar pradesh, five seats in Manipur, one in Haryana, two seats in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Nagaland each and one seat in Telangana.