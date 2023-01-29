Odisha Minister Attack: CM Patnaik Reaches Bhubaneswar Hospital, Naba Das in Critical Condition

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday (January 29) reached the private hospital in Bhubaneswar where state Health Minister Naba Das was airlifted after being critically injured due to bullet shots and enquired about the health condition of the minister. The Chief Minister also spoke to the family members of the health minister. This comes after Das was critically injured after being shot at by one police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Patnaik visited Apollo hospital and discussed with the Health Secretary and other officials.

Earlier, an eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao said that the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range. "This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said.

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, the crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw police personnel running away after the shooting from a close range. Minister to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar," he added. The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

The Odisha government directed the crime branch to take up the investigation of the shooting incident. "Crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case. Senior officers of the crime branch have been asked to go to the spot," officials said. CM Patnaik condemned the attack on the minister and prayed for his early recovery.

"I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery," Patnaik said. According to the officials, the Health Minister is in critical condition. He was airlifted to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda with an accompanying medical team of specialists and life support equipment. From Bhubaneswar airport, he was shifted immediately to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar. He is presently in the Apollo Hospital operation theatre.

(With inputs from ANI)