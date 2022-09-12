MAT Exam 2022: CBT registration for September session to close TODAY at mat.aima.in- Here’s how to apply

MAT Exam 2022: All India Management Association, AIMA will close MAT registration 2022 for computer-based test (CBT) today, September 12. Candidates interested in taking the MAT exam in 2022 can apply at mat.aima.in before the deadline. Students must pay a registration fee of Rs. 1850 in order to submit an application for the MAT 2022 exam. AIMA administers the Management Aptitude Test (MAT), a national MBA entrance exam, to candidates who wish to enroll in MBA, MMS, or PGDM programs. More than 600 business schools take the MAT exam.

There are several ways to take the MAT exam in 2022, and the September cycle's computer-based test (CBT) will be taken on September 18. On September 13, 2022, at 4 pm, AIMA will release the MAT CBT admission card for the entrance exam. ALSO READ: TNEA Counselling 2022 last date for choice filling TODAY

MAT registration 2022: Important dates

MAT CBT exam events MAT exam dates MAT registration 2022 closes September 12, 2022 MAT exam 2022 admit releases September 13, 2022 ( 4pm onwards) MAT exam date 2022 September 18, 2022 MAT exam 2022 result date To be announced

MAT Exam 2022: Here’s how to fill MAT Form

Step 1 - Visit the official website of MAT 2022, mat.aima.in

Step 2 - New candidates register first by clicking on the Register Button

Step 3- Fill the details to create login credentials and submit

Step 4 - Enter the OTP sent to registered email and mobile number and click on the verify and submit

Step 5- Check the email; new login created will be sent to the email

Step 6 - Now login, using the registered email ID, password, date of birth

Step 7 - Pay the fee of MAT registration 2022

Step 8 - Upload the documents, signature, etc

Step 9 - Fill out the personal details, qualifications, experiences, and choices for management institutes to which the MAT score will be sent

Step 10 - view/download the filled-in MAT registration 2022 form and take a printout for future records.

There will be five parts of 40 multiple-choice questions each on the AIMA MAT exam for CBT. There will be 200 questions total across all parts, and applicants will have 150 minutes to complete all of the questions. The outcome of the MAT exam for 2022 has not yet been made public. MAT results are valid for a year.