Of 14,378 positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 4,291 linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday asserted that of the total 14,378 coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, 4,291 (around 29.8 per cent) cases have been found to have arisen from a single source in Nizamuddin Markaz cluster in the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that in the last 24 hours, 991 new cases and 43 deaths have occurred taking the total number of cases to 14,378 and deaths to 480. The total number of people cured stand at 1,992 (around 13.85 per cent)

Speaking on the declining number of cases across the states, Agarwal said that along with Mahe, Kodagu in Karnataka has not registered any new case in the last 28 days. Besides this, 45 other districts in 23 states have not registered any new case in the last 14 days. "Our field-level action is yielding positive results," he added.

Agarwal said that out of the 168 total cases in Kerala's Kasargod, 113 have already been cured, most importantly, due to proper clinical management, not even one infected person died. Remaining active cases too are being monitored well, he added.

On the mortality rate, he said that mortality has been around 3.3 per cent so far. He also charted out an age group distribution of deaths as--age group of 0-45 has a mortality rate of 14.4 per cent, age group of 45 - 60 has a mortality rate of 10.3 per cent, age group of 60 - 75 has a mortality rate of 33.1 per cent, and above 75 age mortality rate of 42.2 per cent. Agarwal also added that 75 per cent deaths have been found in those aged 60 years or above. In 83 per cent cases, co-morbidities have been found.

RT-PCR test is the gold standard frontline test for COVID-19, antibody test cannot replace this test. The utility of rapid antibody test is primarily for assessing the prevalence of infection in a particular area. He also said that rapid antibody test is to be used in hot spots and it can also be used for surveillance and for epidemiological purposes in such areas where cases have not emerged so far.

He also said that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 17 held a video conference with Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Health Minister of Delhi, Medical Superintendents of various hospitals in Delhi and health officials of Union and Delhi Governments. The Health Minister has urged hospitals to attend to critical non-COVID-19 patients with equal compassion and to keep sufficient bloodstock for transfusion by promoting voluntary blood donors, he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said that the MHA control room is providing 24x7 help and new toll-free numbers 1930 and 1944 also are resolving citizens' grievances. "Besides, a single emergency response no. 112 is operational in 29 states and UTs; police, fire and ambulance services can be availed using this number. Single emergency no. 112 uses location-based tracking and provides highly prompt services; this has been used extensively by citizens during COVID-19," she added.