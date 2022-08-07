OJEE 2022: The OJEE Cell is concluding the OJEE 2022 Round 2 registrations today. The candidates who wish to appear for the OJEE Exam 2022 can register at ojee.nic.in. The candidates who are yet to register for the OJEE 2022 Round 2 can still register but you must do it at the earliest as today, August 7 is the last date. The OJEE 2022 Round 2 registrations began on August 1, 2022. The OJEE 2022 Round 2 is a special round for those candidates who wish to attempt and appear for it.

The candidates can visit the official site of the OJEE, ojee.nic.in and go through the instructions on how to apply. Candidates note that the application window for OJEE 2022 Round 2 will close at 11 pm today.

OJEE 2022: Here is how to apply

- Visit the OJEE official website - ojee.nic.in.

- Click on the direct link for “Registration for 2nd/Special OJEE”.

- Now click on the “Fresh Candidate Registration” tab.

- Enter the personal details in the required fields.

- Fill educational qualification, exam centre details, communication details and others.

- Upload the required documents as per the required fields.

- Pay the application fee in online mode.

- Preview and submit the application form for future reference.

The OJEE 2022 Round 2 for the candidates appearing for B.Tech , Le Tech Diploma, Le Tech B.Sc, MBA, MCA, B Pharm and M pharm will be tentatively held in the last week of August or the first week of September.