Oman Defence Secretary-General, Air, Navy chief to visit India on Jan 30

New Delhi: India and Oman are set to take defence ties to next level with a number of high profile visits, including by Secretary-General of Omani Defence ministry Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, who will be in India from January 30 to February 3.

During his visit, Al Zaabi will co-chair the 10th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMMC) with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. JMMC is the top forum of engagement between India and Oman in the field of defence and gives a framework to defence exchanges between the two sides. The last JMCC was held in Oman in 2018.

The engagement that is taking place after a gap of 3 years largely due to the Covid crisis, the 10th JMCC is expected to evaluate the ongoing defence exchanges and provide a roadmap for further strengthening defence ties. The visit has been long pending, and the Indian side has been working so that it can happen soon.

Zaabi during India visit will call on Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh. It is understood that he will also be given an overview of the Indian defence production industry for possibilities of procurement and joint production of Defence equipment.

Secretary-General Zaabi's visit kick starts a month of intensive defence exchanges with Oman. February will see high profile defence engagements, which includes visits of the Chief of Oman's Air force, Chief of Oman's royal Navy, staff talks between the Indian Navy and Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO).

The visits of the Naval and Air Force Chiefs of Oman are taking place after a gap of 5 years and is expected to enable a high level of re-engagement between the forces of the two sides.

February also witnesses a bilateral Air Force exercise in Jodhpur between India and Oman Air force. The annual bilateral air exercise this year will see the participation of over 150 personnel from Oman.

Oman is India’s closest defence partner in the Gulf region and an important anchor for India’s defence and strategic interests. Defence exchanges are a part of a framework MOU that was renewed in 2021.

Oman is the only country in the Gulf region with which all 3 services of the Indian armed forces conduct regular bilateral exercises and staff talks. The west Asian also provides critical operational support to Indian naval deployments in the Arabian sea for anti-piracy missions. The country also actively participates in the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

Defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of the India-Oman strategic partnership. Other the number of engagements in Defence, training is a key component. Omani forces regular take part in training courses in India both at professional as well as higher command levels. The same stands true for Indian armed forces who take part in the Staff and Command courses conducted at NDC, Oman.

