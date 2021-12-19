Omicron wave: Here's how Delhi is preparing for new coronavirus variant

New Delhi: As the Omicron cases in Delhi continue to witness a rising projection, the Delhi government has announced some preventive steps taken to counter a potential COVID-19 wave. The Kejriwal administration on Saturday (December 19) has allocated 4 hospitals dedicated to Omicron care and to serve as isolation units for the passengers from ‘at risk’ countries.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reviewed the situation and said his administration is ready to tackle the new COVID variant.

On Sunday, Rajat Jain, President, Doctors for You NGO said that a 65 bed-COVID ward dedicated to Omicron patients has been prepared in the Commonwealth Games Village under the direction of the Delhi government.

Here is how Delhi is preparing for a potential Omicron wave of the coronavirus.

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital are converted into Omicron special wards.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment.

65 bed-COVID wards dedicated to the Omicron patients has been formed in the Commonwealth Games Village.

30,000 oxygen beds are ready and 17,000 intensive care unit, or ICU, beds will be ready by February, Kejriwal announced in November.

Giving assurance to the people of Delhi, Kejriwal said that his government is ready to tackle the Omicron variant of COVID and advised the general public not to panic.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that Omicron, which is classified as a ‘variant of concern’, is spreading faster than Delta and has already reached 89 countries.

Delhi has so far reported 22 cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a COVID committee on Saturday said that a possible Omicron wave is likely in February.

