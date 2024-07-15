The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance failed to repeat its 2014 and 2019 performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The BJP+ could only win 36 seats out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats while the Samajwadi Party emerged single largest party by bagging 37 seats. Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his views on the party's poor performance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked during a BJP executive committee meeting held in Lucknow on Sunday that overconfidence led to our defeat. He advised avoiding such situations in the future.

Speaking on the reasons behind the BJP's underperformance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Yogi Adityanath said, "When we are overly confident of victory, we inevitably face consequences." He further emphasized that BJP workers should never be on the back foot, as they have performed their duties well. Addressing the concluding session of the meeting, CM Yogi reminded the BJP workers that they fought for the people’s issues when they were in opposition, and now, as part of the government, they are ensuring a secure environment in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Flag Will Fly High Again: Yogi

In the meeting, CM Yogi highlighted the importance of being proactive for the upcoming assembly by-elections in ten constituencies and the 2027 assembly elections. He urged everyone, including Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs, Legislative Council members, district panchayat presidents, mayors, blockheads, chairmen, and councillors, to prepare for the 2027 assembly elections immediately. "We must once again ensure that the BJP flag flies high in the state," he said.

Targeting The Opposition

CM Yogi criticized the opposition parties, stating, "The opposition, which had lost hope before the elections, is now making a lot of noise again." Highlighting his government’s achievements in law and order, Yogi noted, "After the 2022 elections, the opposition became aggressive, but with the support of everyone, we succeeded in freeing the state from goons and mafia through our anti-mafia campaign." He accused the Samajwadi Party governments of disrespecting Dalits, great personalities, and reservations, and of violating the constitution. Yogi claimed that the Samajwadi tarnished the traditions of Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. Recalling socialist leader Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, he said, "Lohia Ji had said that as long as India worships Ram, Krishna, and Shiva, no one can destroy it. But these socialists have stained their traditions."

Referring to specific incidents, CM Yogi mentioned, "Were Raju Pal and Umesh Pal, who were murdered in Prayagraj, not from backward castes? Were Ramesh Patel and Ramesh Yadav, who were killed along with Krishnanand Rai, not from backward castes? Today, those who once read Fatiha for the mafia are now shouting challenges again." He stressed the importance of unity, saying, "The world knows that if our society is divided, it becomes an easy target, but if united, even great powers cannot defeat it." He warned against the divisive politics seen in the recent elections, urging vigilance and caution.

Leveraging Social Media

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of using social media effectively, pointing out that conspiratorial forces and foreign entities succeeded in their agendas using these platforms. "We are on a nationalist mission. BJP workers must monitor social media actively and immediately counter any rumours," he said.