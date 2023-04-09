On Camera, Dalai Lama Kisses Minor Boy On Lips, Asks Him To 'Lick His Tongue', Netizens Are Furious

A video showing Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama kissing a minor boy and purportedly asking him to "lick his tongue" has gone viral on social media. The video has drawn sharp criticism from internet users across the world, questioning the limitations of religious practices and the "privileges" of spiritual leaders.

In the video, Dalai Lama is seen kissing the child on his lips as he bows down to pay respects. The spiritual leader subsequently asks the boy if he could lick his tongue. While most Twitter users vented out their anger, terming the act as "disgusting", "outrageous" and "condemnable"; some pointed out that this might have a religious rationale, linked with Tibetan Buddhism.

One of the users even claimed that this is a popular practice in Tibetan Buddhism, followed since 9th century. To this, people argued some of the traditional religious practices need debate and discussion in context with the modern world and laws on the ground.

BBC: “In Tibet, sticking your tongue out is a way of saying hello.” It has been a tradition since the 9th century, the time of an evil king called Lang Darma, who was known for his black tongue. People in Tibet poke their tongue out to prove they aren’t his reincarnation pic.twitter.com/aUMqHRRH96 — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) April 9, 2023

"This is an alarming scene! The Dalai Lama, who has had ties to NXIVM in the past, has been caught on camera trying to make advances on an Indian boy. You can clearly see the boy's body language as he yanks back the first time, then throws his head upward, as the Dalai Lama says "suck my tongue," a Twitter user who goes by the name Natly Denise said.

This is not the first time that the Dalai Lama has been embroiled in controversy. In 2019, he sparked outrage with comments about the appearance of a potential female successor, stating that she should be "attractive." The comments were widely criticized as "sexist" and drew condemnation from around the world. The Dalai Lama later apologized for his remarks.

Dalai Lama is a revered figure among Buddhists and a symbol of resistance against Chinese rule in Tibet. Last month, he named an eight-year-old boy as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, the third-highest rank in Tibetan Buddhism. This move is likely to further irk China, which has accused the Dalai Lama of fomenting separatism in Tibet. Dalai Lama currently resides in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.