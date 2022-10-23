On Diwali, Kashmir sets example of brotherhood, Muslim family makes lakhs of diyas

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Muslim family is busy making clay Diwali lamps for the festival for several weeks. Over 15000 clay lamps have been made and dispatched so far with many being made even now. Omar and his whole family have been in the business of pottery for decades but this is for the first time that the family has made Diwali lamps in such large numbers.

Diwali is to be celebrated on October 24, and this Kumar family has been tirelessly working day and night to make sure these thousands of Diwali lamps reach destinations across India. Omar has worked with his family to save the traditional glazed pottery art of Kashmir Valley.

Omar Kumar, Potter said "We got a big order this year. Last year we got order for around 800 pieces while this year it is for more than 15000 and orders for the earthen lamps are still pouring. We can't make as much as the orders have come. We have dispatched over 15 thousand Diwali lamps so far. We have sent it to Kulgam from where they are being sent across India. We can't differentiate between Hindus and Muslims, we all live together happily, and we also buy things from other communities. We made good money this Diwali."

Omar has distributed hundreds of Diwali lamps for free within the Hindu community in his locality. Omar says that buying local products is how the young entrepreneurs in the country can be helped. After receiving the order, he believes it's a push to the 'Make in India' concept.

Kashmir has always set examples of brotherhood and with this Muslim family making Diwali lamps ( Diya ) for the festival, It strengthens the idea once more.