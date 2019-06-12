On high alert for cyclone Vayu, Railways cancels several trains

Indian Railways is bracing to tackle the impact of cyclone Vayu that will hit coastal Gujarat on Thursday morning. On high alert for cyclone Vayu, the Western Railways has cancelled several trains to ensure the safety of passengers. The details of the trains which are being cancelled, diverted or terminated will be issued by the Western Railways.



"Various safety and security precautions for train passengers are being taken by Western Railway for the prone areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railways ie. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham," the Railways said.

All passenger and Mail/Express trains to the stations that are likely to be affected are being cancelled after 6 pm on Wednesday till Friday morning. The coaching stock presently available at depots and station yards at coastal areas are being shifted to safe places.

The Railways is also arranging for special trains with six to ten coaches which will be kept ready at the nearest safe location for deployment in any emergency situation. The Railways is also ensuring that there is better coordination with state authorities so that passengers do not face inconvenience.

There will be round-the-clock manning of Emergency control office at the Western Railway headquarters and at Divisional level by Officers of concerned departments for immediate relief arrangement. One Special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha will also be put in place to evacuate all persons from these areas.

All Railway authorities at concerned divisions and HQs including Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have been instructed to provide adequate manpower, material along with required machinery like JCBs, tree cutters, water tanks, tractors, generators etc and to be in readiness for any assistance as and when needed. These authorities have also been instructed to maintain constant communication with respective field officials to ensure necessary immediate action.

Cyclone Vayu is raging its way towards Gujarat's coastline and is expected to make landfall by Thursday morning. Its impact is likely to be felt in several other states with coastal areas of Maharashtra especially affected due to rain and high-speed winds.