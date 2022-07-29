New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (July 29) said he does not blame anyone for being unable to visit Singapore for World Cities Summit after his proposal for the travel was rejected by Lieutenant Governor of the national capital VK Saxena. “It would have been good if I could go and put forward my point and share with the world the work being done in India...I am not blaming anyone for it,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

His remark comes a day after the Delhi government had blamed the Centre for the CM being unable to travel to Singapore in August, saying it has brought "humiliation" to the country and the city. "Not only there was too much delay by then but the last date of July 20 for completing the travel formalities had also passed," the Delhi government said in a statement.

CM @ArvindKejriwal on Centre cancelling his Singapore visit-



World is already talking abt Delhi Model. Ex-UN Gen Sec, Ex-PM of Norway, Melania Trump, they all came to Delhi



It would've been good if I could go & share with the world the work being done in India. But it's alright pic.twitter.com/gWQ9vAKmGa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 29, 2022

"Only the Central government can be held responsible for CM Arvind Kejriwal not being able to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore and the subsequent humiliation the country has had to face," the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was quoted as saying by PTI.

Accusing the Centre of preventing CM Kejriwal from speaking on the “world-class work” done in Delhi, the Kejriwal government said the Central dispensation was also responsible for the “way the country has faced disgrace amongst the global community.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the Singapore government has shared updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government. "Singapore government has shared an update with the Delhi govt on the invitation extended to it. You can reach out to the Delhi govt for more on it,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had told mediapersons on Kejriwal’s foreign visit.

Last week, Delhi LG Saxena had rejected the proposal regarding the Delhi CM’s Singapore visit after which Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said the Kejriwal government will approach the MEA for political clearance.

(With agency inputs)