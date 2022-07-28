NewsIndia
Singapore has shared update with Delhi government: MEA on Arvind Kejriwal's visit row

The development comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had rejected the proposal regarding Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore visit. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Amid Arvind Kejriwal’s request for political clearance to attend World Cities Summit in Singapore, the Ministry of External Affairs Thursday (July 28) said that the host government has shared updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government. "Singapore government has shared an update with the Delhi govt on the invitation extended to it. You can reach out to the Delhi govt for more on it,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI. Bagchi also said that they had received a request for Delhi chief minister's political clearance on July 21.

The development comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had rejected the proposal regarding the Delhi CM’s Singapore visit after which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the Kejriwal government will approach the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "The LG has advised Kejriwal to not attend the conference since it is a conference of mayors. The chief ministers of other states have attended this conference in the past. Even the prime minister goes for state-related issues. This is mean politics at work. We will now approach the Ministry of External Affairs directly for political clearance and hope that they will accept our request," Sisodia had said. 

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the pending clearance for his foreign visit. In June, the Delhi CM was invited by High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong to the World Cities Summit to be held in the first week of August.

(With agency inputs)

