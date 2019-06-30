close

Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

 The encounter started in the early hours of Sunday after the security forces received tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam
Image Courtesy: ANI

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, identified as Hilal Ahmed, was killed by security forces during an encounter on Sunday in Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources told Zee Media that the forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter and the operation is now over. 

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Budgam as a precautionary measure. The encounter started in the early hours of Sunday after the security forces received tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

On Friday, one terrorist was killed by security forces at Kralpora area in Budgam district. The operation was launched by a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG), 50 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force at around 3:15 am on Friday morning. The terrorist was killed after he opened fire and lobbed grenades at the forces, forcing them to retaliate.

Jammu and KashmirBudgamBudgam Encounter
