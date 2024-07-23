Online Uproar As Life Coach Says Indian Men Are A Dating No-Go; Lists 3 Reasons

In the varied world of dating, everyone has their quirks and preferences. However, a relationship and life coach recently set the internet ablaze with her controversial take: she outright avoids dating Indian men. In a now-viral video, she presented three reasons for her stance, sparking a deluge of reactions from social media users.

Chetna Chakravarthy posted a video captioned, "Confession time. The reason my single clients find love and can navigate the crazy world of dating is because I've been there, done that, and my tools are tried and tested. " She further asserted that nowadays, an urban and educated girl is more attracted to communication and presence.

In the reel, she claimed, "I don't date Indian men anymore, and here are my top reasons not to."

The influencer stated, "The opinions expressed on my account are solely mine. They are not necessarily the views of anyone else, especially my family, friends or clients." She wrote in a disclaimer that her views are not meant to dictate anyone’s decision, nor are they a ‘thumb rule.’

Three Reasons Listed In The Video

Chakravarthy explained the first reason, saying, "Indian men have not been taught how to have difficult conversations. When they cannot argue a point, they become quiet and label the woman as strong-headed, argumentative, and aggressive."

For the second reason, she listed, "Men do not know how to care for a house. It's about stepping up to take care of the home because you live in it too and not because you are doing a favour to your partner."

Lastly, Chakravarthy said, "They do not understand romance." She expressed that it is symbolised by "tiny gestures every single day" and not just with big gifts or grand gestures.

Her video has amassed nearly 1 lakh views on the social media platform Instagram.

While an internet user discredited the claims made in the video and said that was “A simple rage bait. No point in it.” While, another one wrote, “You nailed it babes.. Amazing.”

Meanwhile, another user said, “There should be a course launched for this as well; then it will be quick. (Iska bhi ek course launch hona chahiye fir toh jaldi).”