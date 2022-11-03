‘Only Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi gave importance to Himachal,’ says Rajnath Singh ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh states that only two Prime Ministers in the country, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, prioritised Himachal Pradesh above all others on Thursday (November 3). Meanwhile, JP Nadda, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, addressed a public meeting in Jhaleda (Una) in Himachal Pradesh's Kutlahar assembly constituency. In his speech, he stated that the people of Dev-bhoomi have decided to bring back a double engine government for their bright future. Particularly, his statements came at a time when the state has a track record of not repeating governments since 1990. However, the saffron party is working hard to break the "jinx" of Himachal Pradesh's ruling party with its slogan Raj Nahin, Riwaaz Badlenge (Not a rule, but the custom will change).

Rajnath Singh on Himachal Polls

Rajnath Singh said this while addressing a public meeting in Himachal`s Solan. "People of this country can evaluate well what earlier governments did and what present government is doing. Cong has been in power for a long time post-independence. But only two PMs-Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi-gave importance to Himachal like nobody else". He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and stated that India's global standing has improved under his leadership. "No one can deny the fact that after PM Modi became PM, India`s prestige increased on the global stage. Today if India says anything on the global forum, other countries listen carefully to what India is saying," singh quotes.

JP Nadda in his address

“BJP does politics of development and trust. Away from the momentary delusion of the opposition, the people of Devbhoomi have made up their mind to bring a double engine government again for their bright future. This time not the rule, the custom will change.” JP Nadda said this to the people of Himachal Pradesh

आज हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुटलैहड़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के झलेड़ा (ऊना) में जनसभा को संबोधित किया।



भाजपा विकास व विश्वास की राजनीति करती है। विपक्ष के क्षणिक बहकावे से दूर देवभूमि की जनता अपने उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए पुनः डबल इंजन सरकार लाने का मन बना चुकी है।

इस बार राज नहीं, रिवाज़ बदलेगा। pic.twitter.com/W3avwHkjuv November 3, 2022

BJP’s list of candidates

Meanwhile, the BJP has released its list of 68 candidates.Out of the six candidates getting ticket in the second list, one woman found representation while the other five are male candidates.Among those selected to contest are Ramesh Dhawala from Dehra, Ravinder Singh Ravi from Jawalamukhi, Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Maya Sharma from Barsar, Prof. Ramkumar from Haroli, and Kaul Negi from Rampur (SC).

The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from Seraj, Anil Sharma from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti from Una.The BJP has given tickets to Hans Raj from Churah (SC) Dr. Jannak Raj from Bharmour (ST), Indira Kapoor from Chamba, DS from Dalhousie, Vikram Jariyal from Bhattiyat, Ranveer Singh (Nikka) from Nurpur, Rita Dhiman from Indora (SC), Rakesh Pathania from Fatehpur, Sanjay Guleria from Jawali, Bikram Thakur from Jaswan-Prangpur, Ravinder Dhiman from Jaisinghpur (SC).

The BJP has also given tickets to Vipin Singh Parmar from Sulah, Arun Kumar Mehra (Kuka) from Nagrota, Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala, Trilok Kapoor from Palampur, Mulkhraj Premi from Baijnath (SC), Ramlal Markandeya from Lahaul & Spiti (SC).Govind Singh Thakur has been given a ticket from Manali, Surender Shourie from Banjar, Lokendra Kumar from Anni (SC), Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) from Karsog (SC), Rakesh Jambal from Sundernagar, Vinod Kumar from Nachan (SC), Puran Chand Thakur from Darang, Prakash Rana from Jogindranagar, Rajat Thakur from Dharampur, Anil Sharma from Mandi.Inder Singh Gandhi will contest from Balh (SC), Daleep Thakur from Sarkaghat, Anil Dhiman from Bhoranj (SC), Captain (Retd) Ranjit Singh from Sujanpur, Narendra Thakur from Hamirpur, Vijay Agnihotri from Nadaun.

The party has not given a ticket to Anurag Thakur`s father and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Anurag Thakur`s father-in-law Gulab Singh has also been denied a ticket.Both had to face defeat in the 2017 elections.The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8

