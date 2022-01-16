Only Congress talking about common people: Bhupesh Baghel kickstarts door-to-door campaign in Noida

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday (January 16) kickstarted Congress’ door-to-door campaign in Noida in the wake of upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Slamming the Opposition, senior observer for the Assembly elections in UP, Baghel said only the grand old party is talking about common people while others are busy playing 'religion politics'. “Others are either politicising in the name of caste or playing 'religion politics', but no one is talking about common people, except Congress. From youth, farmers, women to backward communities we are taking everyone along,” ANI quoted the Chhattisgarh CM as saying.

Congress leader & Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bagehl participated in a door-to-door campaign in Noida, ahead of UP Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/OsjWcJidBm — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

He also distributed ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ wrist bands in Noida during the campaign. The ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign was started by Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last year to woo women voters in the state. Congress had also released a separate manifesto for women.

On January 13, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had released Congress party's first list of 125 candidates, out of which 50 are women, for UP polls.

Congress is facing a tough battle in UP with the party being out of power in the state for over 30 years. In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 312 seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 47 seats, BSP 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Meanwhile, elections in Uttar Pradesh for the 403 assembly constituencies will be held in seven phases starting February 10, 2022. The poll dates in the state are February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

