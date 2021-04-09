हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AirAsia

Oops! Drunk passenger strips naked onboard AirAsia's Bengaluru-Delhi flight, booked

AirAsia passengers witnessed an unprecedented incident when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard the i5-722 Bengaluru-Delhi flight.

New Delhi: AirAsia passengers witnessed an unprecedented incident when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard the i5-722 Bengaluru-Delhi flight.

According to an eyewitness, the unruly passenger started a heated argument with the cabin crew about life jackets. He later misbehaved with the crew onboard and suddenly took off all the clothes in the flight.

Confirming about the incident, AirAsia India spokesperson said, "An inebriated guest onboard i5-722, from Bengaluru to New Delhi on April 6, 2021, behaved in an inappropriate manner including with a cabin crew on duty inflight.’’

“The guest was advised repeatedly and paid heed only after multiple requests by crew members," the spokesperson said.

A crew member of AirAsia somehow controlled the unruly passenger onboard with the help of co-passengers and informed the pilots about the unwanted incident, following which the pilot of the aircraft informed Delhi`s Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about the incident and sought priority landing. 

Just after landing, the passenger was handed over to police with help of aviation security CISF.

The spokesperson of the airline further said, "The matter was reported on landing at Delhi Airport to the police and necessary action has been initiated by AirAsia India based on regulations governing the safety and well-being of aircraft and passengers under the disruptive passenger handling policy. As an airline that has consistently emphasised and worked towards the security and well-being of our guests and crew, we have a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour on our flights and strongly condemn incidents of such nature."

The Delhi police have registered a case against the passenger under the appropriate section. The airline is yet to put him on the no-fly list. Further investigations are under process. 

(With ANI inputs)

