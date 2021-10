Open for alliance with like-minded parties: Goa BJP chief ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

Panaji: Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Saturday (October 16, 2021) said his party was open to alliances with like-minded outfits for the 2022 Assembly polls.

He said the entry of new political parties in the state was discussed during the recent visit of the Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah here.

Replying to a query on whether the BJP would tie-up with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, he said "the door was open for all like-minded parties who think of the welfare of Goa, including MGP".

ALSO READ | Efforts made to diminish image of many freedom fighters, time to change this: Amit Shah

However, he added that the BJP, in the current political situation, would win a majority on its own in the 40-member Assembly in the 2022 polls.

Live TV