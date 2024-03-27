CHENNAI: In an unusual turn of events, the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu is witnessing a fascinating electoral phenomenon where five candidates share the same name: O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS. This electoral scenario presents an intriguing spectacle as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, famously called OPS, has thrown his hat into the ring as an Independent candidate, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, four other contenders bearing the same name and initials have also entered the fray, setting the stage for an unprecedented electoral clash.

Crucial Bid For The Ex-CM

For the former Tamil Nadu chief minister, this electoral battle holds immense significance, marking his debut in the Lok Sabha elections. His decision to contest as an Independent underscores the critical nature of this election for him. With his political stature at stake, OPS cannot afford to lose ground to other Panneerselvams vying for the same constituency. Both the AIADMK and DMK have wasted no time in engaging in a blame game, attempting to pollute the waters and confuse voters.

Multiple OPS Candidates In Fray

Making the electoral battle even more interesting, the election officials have identified the four other candidates sharing the name O Panneerselvam. They hail from various districts, including Madurai and Ramanathapuram, and bear different paternal lineages, adding layers of complexity to the electoral landscape.

To aid voters in distinguishing between the candidates, photographs and individual symbols allocated to each contender will be provided. Despite being the original OPS and once considered the favoured protege of Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister has faced a string of challenges since her passing in 2016. His confrontation with Jayalalithaa's confidante, VK Sasikala, and subsequent defeat in a trust vote marked a turning point in his political trajectory.

Uncertainty Over Former CM's Future

Political pundits argue that OPS finds himself at a crossroads, where he must assert his individuality to remain relevant in state politics. His electoral fate in the Ramanathapuram constituency will likely shape his future trajectory. Despite founding the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation, aimed at consolidating his support base, OPS faces an uphill battle against AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

OPS's decision to contest as an Independent candidate following his expulsion from the AIADMK has garnered mixed reactions. Critics question the viability of his electoral strategy, particularly his limited allocation of seats by the BJP compared to other parties with minimal presence in the state.