Heat wave

Weather update: Orange alert in Delhi, no respite from heatwave conditions in city

IMD has issued an orange alert warning of a severe heatwave in Delhi for Monday.

Weather update: Orange alert in Delhi, no respite from heatwave conditions in city
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to reel under blistering heatwave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday (April 11, 2022) as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature for the day is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius in the city.

The weather department has issued an orange alert warning of a severe heatwave in Delhi for Monday.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings.

Today Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 22.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

In April, the national capital has recorded four heatwave days so far. 

Yesterday, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, on Sunday.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

The Met department also informed that the cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday. 

