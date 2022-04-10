New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue to prevail over the national capital and has issued an Orange alert for Sunday (April 10, 2022).

Delhi sizzled to 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, which has been hottest day in five years.

As per IMD, this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

The weather department also informed that the heatwave is likely to further intensify. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may touch the 42-degree mark on Saturday, the IMD said. Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, it said.

"The frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. We expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts," an official said.

Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since last week with the maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, neighbouring Gurugram witnessed the maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius, which was 10 degrees above than average. The all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979 in Gurugram. The maximum temperature in Haryana`s Faridabad was at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)

