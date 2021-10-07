Our country, hospitals have become much more capable now: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 7) said the country will receive 4000 new oxygen plants which would be established under PM CARES fund, adding that hospitals have become "much more capable now".

The PM also inaugurated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under PM CARES across 35 States and Union Territories in an event at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi dedicates 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories, at AIIMS Rishikesh

“With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

As per PMO, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country so far. Out of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

PM Modi lauded India’s capability to furnish facilities to fight COVID-19 in a short span and said the country is moving forward as an exporter. “In such short span of time, facilities made available by India shows country's capability. From 1 testing lab to establishment of a network of 3,000 testing labs and from import of masks and kits to its manufacturing, India is quickly moving forward as an exporter,” Modi added.

With the efforts of the State Govt and the Centre, India will have 4,000 new oxygen plants, established under PM CARES. Our country & hospitals here have become much more capable now: PM Narendra Modi

Further, he said, "India has shown the way to the whole world by building the CoWIN platform that how vaccination is done on such a large scale."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Governor Gurmit Singh and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the event and hailed Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.

Before his visit today, PM Modi had tweeted on Wednesday, "I would be in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow, 7th October. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various States and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit."

(With agency inputs)

