Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to dedicate 35 PSA oxygen plants to nation in Uttarakhand today

"I would be in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow, 7th October. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various States and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit," said PM Modi on Twitter. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 7, 2021) is scheduled to visit the `Devbhoomi` of Uttarakhand for dedicating 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across India.

PM Modi, before his visit, said that the oxygen plants "vital healthcare infrastructure”. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "I would be in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow, 7th October. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various States and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit."

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 35 PSA oxygen plants, established under PM CARES, across 35 States and Union Territories.The event will be held at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand today at 11 am.

The release also added that Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion.

According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), with the inception of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants.

Till now, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES all across the country, out of which more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal, said PMO.

Tags:
Narendra ModiPrime MinisterUttarakhandUnion Health Minister Mansukh MandaviyaUttarakhand CM Pushkar DhamiUttarakhand Governor Gurmit SinghOxygen Plant
