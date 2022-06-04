हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Our eyes hurt, difficult to breathe: Delhi's Bhalswa landfill fire's after-effects on nearby residents

Bhalswa landfill fire: After the fire was doused through a 9-hour-long operation by fire tenders, the smoke continues to create issues for nearby residents.

Our eyes hurt, difficult to breathe: Delhi&#039;s Bhalswa landfill fire&#039;s after-effects on nearby residents
Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bhalswa landfill site is proving to be troublesome for residents living near at as the massive landfill which was on fire is exuding large amounts of smoke. The landfill fire had broken out on Friday (June 3) but smoke continues to emerge on Saturday (June 4) as per news agency ANI. Residents have complained of large amounts of smoke irritating their eyes and making it very difficult to breathe as fresh air is sparse. 

ANI had shared visuals of the massive landfill fire along with photos of residents struggling to breathe and avoid the toxic fumes from the fire.

"Houses are barely a km away from the site. Our eyes hurt, it gets difficult to breathe & the heat rises too. Fire breaks out here every year from April to June. Diseases spread too. We want this landfill removed from here," said locals to ANI in an interview.

 

This isn't the first time Bhalswa landfill has caught on fire and caused disturbance to residents living nearby. On April 26, the landfill in North Delhi had caught on fire which remained burning for over 6 days. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, officials said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.

"It could have triggered a spark that would have ultimately led to this massive blaze," said the official.

Experts have time and again said that to prevent such incidents at the dumping grounds, a layer of soil should be placed regularly after dumping the waste on the trash mountain. Whether this has been implemented or not, is yet to be learnt.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiBhalswa landfillBhalswa landfill fireDelhi-NCRlandfill fire
Next
Story

AP SSC Results 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce Class 10th result today on bse.ap.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

COVID-19: Why are cases surging tremendously in Maharashta?