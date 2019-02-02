हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Home Affairs

Outlawed SIMI banned for five more years as it indulges in anti-national activities

A total of 58 cases were listed by Home Ministry where SIMI members were allegedly involved, PTI reported.

Outlawed SIMI banned for five more years as it indulges in anti-national activities
Representational image

NEW DELHI: The Central government has banned the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five more years as it continues to indulge in activities, which are not in the interests of the nation.

It is to be noted that SIMI was involved in a series of terror acts across the country.

The Home Ministry issued a notification saying that it was necessary to curb and control the unlawful activities of SIMI immediately. According to PTI, the notification added that SIMI must be stopped from re-organising its absconding activists, who are planning to disrupt the secular fabric of the country by propagating anti-national sentiments.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government hereby declares the SIMI as an 'unlawful association' and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years," the notification said.

A total of 58 cases were listed by Home Ministry where SIMI members were allegedly involved, PTI reported.

According to Home Ministry, SIMI has been creating communal disharmony by indulging in activities which are detrimental for safety and security of the country.

The new ban order of the Centre comes into effect from Thursday.

Some terror acts in which SIMI members were allegedly involved are 2017 blasts in Gaya, Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore in 2014, and Bhopal jail-break in 2014. Some SIMI members have been accused of involvement in bank robberies, killings of policemen, blasts and other anti-national activities.

Established on April 25, 1977, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, SIMI's alleged aim is to convert India into an Islamic state. The organisation was first banned in 2001.  The last time it was banned was on February 1, 2014 during the Congress-led UPA regime.

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
Ministry of Home AffairsSIMISIMI bannedSIMI Home Ministry banSIMI Centre ban
Next
Story

Jammu-Srinagar highway remain closed, shortage of essential supplies in Kashmir Valley

Must Watch

Subramanian Swamy: Ayodhya disputed land is of the government and can be lent to the saints

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close