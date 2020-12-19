हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold smuggling

Over 1 kg gold concealed under seat track of IndiGo flight seized by customs in Delhi

The recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Over 1 kg gold concealed under seat track of IndiGo flight seized by customs in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Customs on Saturday (December 19, 2020) said that they have seized 1.13 kg gold worth Rs 49.9 lakh from a Dubai to Delhi bound IndiGo flight. The gold was concealed underneath the seat track guards.

"During rummaging of aircraft by team of customs officer, 31 cylindrical rods of gold collectively weighing 1138 gms valued at Rs 48,90,250 have been recovered as unclaimed ingeniously concealed underneath the seat track guards of Dubai to Delhi bound flight," said the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Airport & general, Terminal-3, IGI Airport, Delhi.

The flight had arrived at the terminal-3 of the IGI airport and was reportedly further destined for the domestic sector to Pune.

The said recovered gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Delhi Customs said that further investigation in the case is under process.

 

