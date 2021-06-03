Over 26 lakh students get respite as UP government cancels Class 12 board exams

New Delhi: The announcement by Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma on Thursday (June 3, 2021) brought respite to over 26 lakh students who were registered to appear in UP Class 12th Board Exams 2021.

The UP government announced that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the class 12 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 26 lakh (26,09,501) students were registered to appear in UP Class 12th Board examinations this year. This decision, which was taken after a meeting chaired by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, brought a sigh of relief to lakhs to students, parents and teachers across the state.

In the meeting, the Board of Education committee had presented a report to CM Yogi Adityanath in which they listed out other options for the candidates.

Earlier last month, the state had cancelled UP Class 10 Board exam 2021, for which over 30 lakh candidates were registered, in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, several states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have cancelled Class 12 board exams, while others like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh are likely to take a decision on the matter soon.

