Overcoming Odds: How A Small Town Boy From UP Ajay Kumar Gautam Chased His UPSC Dream To Become An IAS Officer



NEW DELHI: You might recall a famous dialogue from Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's 2009 blockbuster film '3 Idiots' - "Don't chase success, become capable, and success will follow you." This adage perfectly encapsulates the journey of Ajay Kumar Gautam, a young man hailing from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. Currently serving as the SDM in Bilari, Muradabad, his extraordinary success story stands as a tribute to unyielding determination, unwavering effort, and the spirit to conquer adversities.

A Journey Of Highs And Lows





Emerging from the heart of Muradabad, his story reads like a captivating novel, complete with moments of triumph and tribulation. The narrative traces his path from humble beginnings to the fulfilment of a seemingly distant dream. The tale revolves around Ajay Kumar Gautam's relentless pursuit of his ambition to become an IAS officer, a journey marked by sheer persistence and steadfast dedication.

From Humble Beginnings

Ajay Kumar Gautam, a 2020 batch IAS officer, believes that the ingredients for success lie in dedication, hard work, and sustaining one's passion even when faced with challenges. Adhering to these foundational principles can lead to the achievement of great heights. Hailing from a modest village in Kasganj district, he received his initial education from a local school.

Born and raised in the remote village of Siddha Nagar, within the town of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Gautam is the son of Ramveer Singh, a retired primary school teacher. His academic journey began at the local government school, followed by intermediate education at Baba Kedera Singh Vidyalaya in Mathura. Eventually, he pursued an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur. During these years, his inner calling drew him towards the ambition of becoming an IAS officer.

Gautam's determination is evident in his pursuit of the IAS dream. Despite clearing the prestigious UPSC exam in 2018 and securing a place in the Indian Police Services (IPS), he persisted in his goal of achieving the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre. With unwavering focus, he tackled the UPSC preliminary exam in June 2019, aced the mains in September 2019, and faced the final interview in March 2020. Ajay Kumar Gautam realized his dream by securing the 415th rank in the UPSC exam. Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, which thwarted his plans for Hyderabad training, he cherished the time spent with family. The UPSC result announcement brought boundless joy to his family, marking the culmination of his aspirations with the blessings of his parents, the well-wishes of his friends, and the support of his teachers.

Fulfilling The IAS Dream

Ajay Kumar Gautam attributes his UPSC success to the invaluable support of his family. His father's aspiration to see him as an IAS or IPS officer, coupled with the lack of successful civil services candidates from their town, fuelled Ajay's determination to become the first IAS officer from his village. His relentless efforts aimed to turn his father's dream into reality.

Overcoming All Challenges

The journey was not without its challenges. Ajay Kumar Gautam navigated financial constraints, arising from his family's modest income, while preparing for the civil services exam in Delhi. He triumphed over adversity, devising effective time management strategies and immersing himself in focused study while sidestepping distractions such as social media.

Advice For Future UPSC Asipants

Sharing his valuable insights with future UPSC aspirants, Ajay Kumar Gautam emphasizes the importance of eliminating distractions, the hindrances to success. He underscores the significance of effective time management, focused study, and consistent effort for achieving success in the UPSC examination. He encourages future aspirants to put forth their best efforts with honesty and dedication.

In the chronicles of inspiring stories, the journey of IAS officer Ajay Kumar Gautam shines as a tribute to unyielding determination, unwavering hard work, and an invincible spirit that conquers challenges. This narrative encapsulates how Ajay Kumar Gautam, through sheer perseverance and an unswerving commitment to his aspiration, transformed his dreams into a radiant reality.