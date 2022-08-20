New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday (August 19, 2022) blamed the Union home ministry and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital equally for the recent flip-flop on the issue of relocating Rohingyas. AIMIM chief lashed out at both the sections and said the Union home ministry has its fingerprints all over the Rohingya issue but the AAP government is also washing its hands in this 'behti ganga' of ‘opportunism and demonising Rohingya refugees'.

Owaisi took it to Twitter and asked hard-hitting questions over the issue. AIMIM chief raised questions over the purported high-level meeting where the issue was apparently discussed. "Who is the Delhi chief secretary answerable to? Who does the Delhi police retort to?,” Owaisi questioned.

"Reportedly, the EWS flats where Delhi’s Rohingya are being relocated are to be handed over to FRRO, who does FRRO answer to? MHA or MoHUA? It’s strange that MHA’s fingerprints are all over this issue, but MHA says it did not know anything about shifting Rohingyas to EWS flats," Owaisi tweeted.

How are alleged “illegal immigrants” going to be provided with UNHCR ID cards? MHA takes one stand & MoHUA takes another?



Meanwhile, @MEAIndia, which is the point of contact for UNHCR is nowhere to be seen? August 19, 2022

AIMIM president further added that the whole drama that played out after Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced flats for Rohingyas, followed by the Union home ministry's denial and Hardeep Singh Puri's clarification. He added that the ministry of external affairs was seen nowhere in the whole drama.

"Puri calls them refugees (which they are), but Rajnath Singh calls them “illegal immigrants”, why these flip flops?" Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, AAP and BJP traded blame over the alleged proposal to shift Rohingya refugees to flats with basic facilities in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The Centre, which was not getting tired of telling this news as its achievement in the morning, is now trying to lay the blame on the Delhi government after the AAP's protest. Whereas it is a fact that the central government was secretly trying to give permanent residence to the Rohingyas in Delhi."

"At the behest of the central government and L-G, the officers and police took these decisions. They were sending it for approval from the L-G without showing the file to the chief minister or home minister of Delhi. The Delhi government will not allow this conspiracy to illegally settle Rohingyas in Delhi," he added.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP claimed the Kejriwal government wrote letters to 'settle infiltrators in the city. "There were numerous communications from the home department of Delhi government and its district magistrate (south east) to FRRO, NDMC, and the DCP concerned for providing EWS flats to Rohingyas," Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta claimed.