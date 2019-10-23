close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
INX Media Case

P Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX Media money laundering case

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the CBI, but he could not walk free as he continues to remain in ED custody till October 24.

P Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX Media money laundering case

New Delhi: Former Finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but he could not walk free as he continues to remain in ED custody till October 24.

Chidambaram is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance minister.

On October 16, while in judicial custody inside Tihar Jail, he was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED officials. On October 17, a Delhi Court remanded him to ED custody till October 24.

The CBI opposed Chidambaram`s bail plea in the INX Media corruption case, claiming that he had tried to "pressurise and influence" key witnesses.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 in the CBI case. The CBI on Friday chargesheeted him with the other accused in the INX Media corruption case.

Tags:
INX Media CaseP ChidambaramChidambaram INX media case
Next
Story

Zakir Musa's successor and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind commander Hamid Lelhari killed in Awantipora encounter

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Breaking News: Hameed Lelhari died in an encounter in Pulwama