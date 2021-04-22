हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maulana Wahiddudin Khan

Padma Bhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan dies of COVID-19 at 96

Padma Bhushan award winner Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on April 22 at Delhi's Apollo hospital.


Credits:Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 22) expressed his condolences on the death of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and said that he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality.

According to the family source, Maulana recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Dehli's  Apollo hospital where he breathed for the last time.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. Rest in Peace."

Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on Wednesday (April 21) at the age of 96.

In 2000, Khan was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award. Maulana Khan was the founder of the Islamic Centre in New Delhi. He wrote over 200 books and also translated Quran in Hindi, English, and Urdu.

